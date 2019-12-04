Former school police officer in training gets prison for raping 12-year-old girl, filming it

HOUSTON -- A 22-year-old school district police officer trainee who pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl from Deer Park, Texas, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.Authorities say 23-year-old Jorge Luis Bastida pleaded guilty in November to one charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 for having sex with a girl he met online.During an investigation into the incident, authorities said Bastida, who was training to be a school district police officer, raped the girl multiple times and filmed it on his cellphone."He swore an oath to protect children," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "He promised to protect and serve one of our most vulnerable populations and instead, he exploited and violated a young girl. He stole her childhood."Prosecutors say Bastida met her on the Meet Me app. Police discovered she had sent him nude photos. Bastida allegedly used the name "Jay" on the app, sent an Uber to pick her up and took her to his apartment in Cypress.They then went to a motel on Huffmeister, where officials say Bastida sexually assaulted the girl, despite her telling him that she is only 12 years old and did not want to have sex. Police say the girl was also in fear of her safety.According to officials, the girl said that Bastida pushed her down on the bed and held her by the neck. The following morning, Bastida gave the young girl money for a candy before leaving the motel for work.After Bastida left, the girl called her mom from the motel and was transported to a hospital where medical experts said her injuries were consistent with a sexual assault."We count on people to protect us and our children, especially at school, and something like this is an absolute abuse of that trust," said Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Kaufmann, who prosecuted the case. "He should be held to the exact same standard, if not a higher standard, as what he holds other people to on a daily basis."