Explosion destroys possible drug lab in Anaheim

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM (KABC) -- An explosion rocked an Anaheim business that may have been a drug lab, officials say.

Anaheim police were called to South Euclid Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. They found a business exploded, and supplies and equipment inside indicated a possible drug-related operation.

Witnesses say they saw a suspect running away with extensive burns on his body.

The official cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
