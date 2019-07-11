Explosion destroys possible drug lab in Anaheim

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- An explosion rocked an Anaheim business that may have been a drug lab, officials say.
Anaheim police were called to South Euclid Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. They found a business exploded, and supplies and equipment inside indicated a possible drug-related operation.
Witnesses say they saw a suspect running away with extensive burns on his body.
The official cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
