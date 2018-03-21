EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles City Council is offering a $25,000 reward for information as police investigate a brutal assault on a street vendor in Expo Park.
On Wednesday, Councilman Curren Price stood with the family of Pedro Reyes to call for justice.
The attack early Sunday morning left the 54-year-old with severe facial fractures, missing teeth and lacerations.
The vicious attack happened near the corner of 31st and San Pedro streets and was captured on surveillance video.
Two other vendors were also hurt, but the attackers left Reyes with severe injuries. The suspects are still on the loose.
"The attack against my stepfather has been such a blow to our family. We are all emotionally broken and uncertain about the future. Doctors say the road to recovery will be long, but we know Pedro has the strength and the will to overcome. The support of the community is playing an immense role in his recovery," said the victim's stepson, John Patrick Almendariz.
Reyes' loved ones also thanked the community for the outpouring of support.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help Reyes and his family.