Car going wrong-way crashes head-on with taxi on 110 Frwy, killing driver; NB lanes closed

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All northbound lanes are closed on the 110 Freeway near Exposition Boulevard after a driver going the wrong-way on the northbound side collided head first with a taxi.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The taxi driver died at the scene and there was one passenger in the taxi taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The car going the wrong-way was a Chevy Cruze. Both passengers of that car were also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The lane closure is causing traffic delays going northbound starting around South L.A.

CHP has said the closure will continue "until further notice," and so the lanes will likely be blocked for most of the morning commute.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

