WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Car going wrong-way crashes head-on with taxi on 110 Frwy, killing driver; NB lanes closed

Gabe Santos Image
By KABC logo
Friday, May 26, 2023 12:03PM
NB lanes of 110 Frwy closed near Exposition Park after taxi crashes
EMBED <>More Videos

All northbound lanes are closed on the 110 Freeway near Exposition Boulevard after a deadly crash occurred on the roadway early Friday morning.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All northbound lanes are closed on the 110 Freeway near Exposition Boulevard after a driver going the wrong-way on the northbound side collided head first with a taxi.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The taxi driver died at the scene and there was one passenger in the taxi taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The car going the wrong-way was a Chevy Cruze. Both passengers of that car were also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The lane closure is causing traffic delays going northbound starting around South L.A.

CHP has said the closure will continue "until further notice," and so the lanes will likely be blocked for most of the morning commute.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW