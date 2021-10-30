eyewitness newsmakers

Eyewitness Newsmakers: How the Port of LA is addressing the backlog

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Port of Los Angeles continues to face a massive backup of container ships anchored offshore waiting to offload their goods.

That has retailers and manufacturers warning about potential shortages at stores during the upcoming holiday season.

The port has implemented some measures to try to reduce the backlog, and prioritize the items that are needed most.

How long could the backup last? And could this affect your holiday shopping?

Port Executive Director Gene Seroka spoke to Marc Brown for this weekend's "Eyewitness Newsmakers" to explain how the facility is addressing the problem.
