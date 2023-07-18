A bipartisan resolution in Congress is urging the release of an L.A. County public defender who has been in a Venezuela jail since March of 2022.

CA Congresswoman leads bipartisan resolution to get LA public defender freed from Venezuela jail

A bipartisan resolution in Congress is urging the release of an L.A. County public defender who has been wrongfully detained in a Venezuelan jail since March of 2022.

The resolution is led by Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, who represents a district in Los Angeles County.

"Eyvin Hernandez is my constituent. He is from Los Angeles. He is an angel from the city of angels, and it is time that we bring Eyvin home," she said at a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday.

Hernandez was arrested after he tried to help a friend resolve a traveler's passport issue at the Colombia-Venezuela border.

Hernandez was accused of criminal association and conspiracy, which are punishable with up to 16 years in jail in Venezuela.

Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Los Angeles, Rep. Young Kim, D-Orange County and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, also joined in creating the resolution.

The group also urged on the State Department and Biden Administration to get Hernandez home.