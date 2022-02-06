Ezmeralda McGee case: Family demands killer turn themselves in during a fundraiser in Harbor City

HARBOR CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A family devastated by the murder of their daughter in Harbor City is urging her killer to turn themselves in.Ezmeralda McGee, 22, from Harbor City, was shot and killed in South Los Angeles back on Jan 24.McGee, the mother of a 5-year-old, was out with friends when she was shot and killed. Two other people were shot, but both survived.McGee's distraught family held a fundraiser Saturday at Harbor City Recreation Center Park."This is so sad. And it's so hurtful. I don't know how to explain my emotions. I don't know how to explain this feeling that I have," said Sharon, McGee's mother. "But if it was turned around and the shoe on the other foot, I would do anything that I could possibly do to help out another family. Because we need justice."The mother says investigators told her they are following up on video that shows the gunman getting out of a vehicle, shooting at people, and then leaving.No arrests have been made.