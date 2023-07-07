A man who was having an affair with Fabio Sementilli's wife has pleaded guilty in the brutal slaying at the stylist's Woodland Hills home.

Man having affair with wife of Woodland Hills beauty executive pleads guilty in his death

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of two defendants has pleaded guilty in the 2017 killing of a prominent Woodland Hills hairdresser and beauty company executive.

Robert Baker was sentenced to life without parole in the brutal stabbing death of Fabio Sementilli.

Baker was arrested and charged with the murder in June 2017. The victim's wife, Monica Sonia Sementilli, was also arrested and investigators said she and Baker were having an affair.

Fabio Sementilli, 49, worked for decades as a trendsetting hair stylist and served as vice president of education for the beauty products company Coty, Inc.

He was found brutally murdered at his Woodland Hills home in January 2017. Investigators initially assumed it was the result of a home-invasion robbery but say later evidence pointed to the victim's wife and her lover.

Monica Sementilli's trial is still ongoing.

Wife of slain hair stylist Fabio Sementilli, her suspected lover charged in Woodland Hills murder