Hundreds of face masks scattered all over Bay Area freeway

HAYWARD, Calif. -- More than 1,000 face masks were scattered all over a Bay Area freeway, tying up traffic even as people jumped out of their cars to help pick up the masks.In the East Bay, traffic is back to normal on southbound Interstate 880 after hundreds of surgical masks were tossed onto the freeway.The CHP says someone apparently dropped the more than 1,000 masks on the southbound Interstate 880 near Hayward and Union City on Wednesday.A number of drivers were seen stopping their cars and getting out to pick up some of the masks.A Caltrans sweeper eventually came and cleared the road and traffic returned to normal.