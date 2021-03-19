Woman accused in Texas face mask incident arrested again

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10412642" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bodycam footage shows the woman being confronted by officers after she refused to leave a bank where she was told to put on a mask.

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- A woman accused of resisting a Texas police officer earlier this month after being asked to leave a bank over her refusal to wear a face mask has been arrested again.Terry Lynn Wright, 65, was taken into custody Wednesday by Texas City police at an Office Depot, just six days after her arrest on criminal trespass and resisting charges in Galveston.Police were called to the business around 9 a.m. after Wright was asked to leave the store by employees for refusing to cover her face, according to a statement from Texas City police.Wright was taken into custody on warrants related to the Galveston incident on March 11 and no additional charges were filed, police said. She was transported to the Galveston County Jail.Body camera footage from March 11 released by Galveston police showed officers confronting Wright inside a Bank of America branch.The footage begins with an officer being directed by a bank manager to Wright, who expressed frustration over being told to wear a mask, invoking the state's lifted mandate.The officer is heard reminding Wright that businesses can refuse service to anyone who does not comply with masking policies, which is something that the governor of Texas still allowed.After Wright said she wanted to take her money out of the bank, the officer told her to go get a mask and come back to do so.As Wright pushed back at the officer's instructions, he said, "Ma'am, listen, we can do this the easy way or the hard way.""What are you going to do? Arrest me?" she asks. "That's hilarious."The confrontation escalated and became physical before Wright was arrested.She sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.In an interview Friday with ABC13, ABC7's sister station in Houston, Wright said she traveled to Galveston in an RV to cross off items off her bucket list. She was at the bank to close her account and the Central City location was the only one that was open to her.She said she would have preferred to go through a drive-thru but couldn't with her RV. Still, she says, she's glad she stood her ground, adding that she is "very opposed" to masks and doesn't believe in the pandemic."I won't wear that diaper on my face!" she told ABC13.Legally, individual businesses are allowed to set their own safety protocols against the coronavirus, and, like in Wright's case, can refuse service to patrons who don't abide by policy.Bank of America declined to comment on the arrest. They released the following statement of their policies: