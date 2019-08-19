Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of faculty member on CSU Fullerton Campus

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt was underway for the suspect who fatally stabbed a faculty member on California State University Fullerton's campus just days before the start of the fall semester Monday morning.

Fullerton police said the male victim in his 50s, was a retired annuitant who was working in the International Student Registration department.

The victim was found in campus parking Lot S, on the corner of College Place and Langsdorf Drive, after somebody who witnessed the incident called 911 around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect, a male in his 20s described as having black hair, was last seen heading eastbound on Nutwood Avenue. Authorities were using bloodhounds to try and locate him.



A motive had not been determined. It was unclear if the suspect was a student or whether he knew victim.

Police said there was no active threat, but the people were being told to avoid the area around parking Lot S.



Filming for an active shooter training had been scheduled near the campus library that day, but the two were not related.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
