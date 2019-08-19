Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of faculty member on CSU Fullerton Campus

UPDATE: Crime appears to be a homicide caused by a bladed weapon. Suspect description: Asian adult male in mid twenties, black hair, black pants and black shirt last seen headed east on Nutwood. @csuf — CSU Fullerton PD (@csufpd) August 19, 2019

Please avoid the area of the 600 Blk of Langsdorf due to police activity. A homicide occurred on the campus of @csuf and the FPD will be handing the investigation due to an MOU with @csufpd . FPD PIO will be handling all media inquiries and he is en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/K8dLLGHJYo — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) August 19, 2019

UPDATE: Incident in College Park lot S is not part of planned drill in a section of Pollak Library. — Cal State Fullerton (@csuf) August 19, 2019

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt was underway for the suspect who fatally stabbed a faculty member on California State University Fullerton's campus just days before the start of the fall semester Monday morning.Fullerton police said the male victim in his 50s, was a retired annuitant who was working in the International Student Registration department.The victim was found in campus parking Lot S, on the corner of College Place and Langsdorf Drive, after somebody who witnessed the incident called 911 around 8:30 a.m.The suspect, a male in his 20s described as having black hair, was last seen heading eastbound on Nutwood Avenue. Authorities were using bloodhounds to try and locate him.A motive had not been determined. It was unclear if the suspect was a student or whether he knew victim.Police said there was no active threat, but the people were being told to avoid the area around parking Lot S.Filming for an active shooter training had been scheduled near the campus library that day, but the two were not related.