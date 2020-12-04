Procession honors CHP officer who died in on-duty traffic collision

By ABC7.com staff
A memorial procession through the Newhall Pass was held Wednesday in honor of a CHP officer who died from injuries suffered in the line of duty.

Andy Ornelas, 27, was on patrol in Palmdale on State Route 14 on Nov. 23, when a car collided with his motorcycle.

He suffered multiple injuries and died Wednesday.

Ornelas hails from a law-enforcement family: His mother is a retired CHP officer from the same Antelope Valley Area office. His father is an active motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. His brother is an active CHP officer.

He is survived by his wife, Taylor.

The CAHP Credit Union has established a memorial fund in his honor.

Donations can be made on the CAHP Credit Union website

Contributions can also be mailed to:

Officer Andy Ornelas Memorial Fund
CAHP Credit Union
P.O. Box 276507
Sacramento, CA 95827-6507
