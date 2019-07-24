Family desperate for answers in killing of Granada Hills woman at her home

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Granada Hills family is desperate for answers after a 24-year-old woman was gunned down outside her home.
Cheyenne Brown, the mother of a young girl, was shot in the alley behind her house as she returned home from work.
Police aren't releasing much information about any possible suspect or circumstances of the shooting.
Her family can't imagine the motive behind the killing, saying she had no enemies that they know of.
"We're in a state of denial right now," said Brown's grandfather, Bill Schroeder. "I keep waiting to get pinched to wake up."
The shooting happened on Chatsworth Street just before 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Brown had just pulled into the alley behind her home when her family heard three gunshots.
"I ran out and tried to do CPR," Schroeder said. "When paramedics came they said she was already gone."
The 24-year-old mother and competitive figure roller skater had just returned home from work and was getting things out of her car when she was ambushed.
Her backpack was still on the passenger side of her car. It appeared someone came up and shot her from behind.
Family members say Brown has no enemies. They say even her toughest competitors on the rink are her friends. She's been skating since she was 7, winning numerous trophies and medals.
Her young daughter, just about to turn 2 years old, was her pride and joy.
While Brown was in the midst of a divorce with her wife, her family says they can't imagine she is responsible.
At this point police say they have no suspect information and are reviewing surveillance video from the alley for clues.
Brown's family says all they want is justice.
"I just hope whoever did it is caught, and put away or at least taken off the streets so they can't do it again," Schroeder said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-LAPD 24-7 or L.A. Crime Stoppers.
