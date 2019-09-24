Family desperate for answers after death of 16-year-old girl found unresponsive in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in front of an apartment complex in Whittier is desperate for answers.

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for Aleyah Elaine Toscano on Inez Street, where she was found unresponsive Friday night.

Witnesses reported seeing a car pull up to the building, and saw two people carry Toscano out, leaving her on the ground. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The 16-year-old's mother said her daughter had been living in protective custody after being the victim of a prior violent crime. She believes someone lured Toscano away from the home where she was staying.

"She was a good kid. She was powerful. She was dynamic. She would've had a better life to change this community," the mother said.

Friends say Toscano regularly attended church and loved to sing.

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with the cost of the funeral.
