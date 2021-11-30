Community & Events

The proceeds from the fundraiser will help pay for the funeral and go towards relocating the family.
By
Pasadena community raises more than $5,000 for Moreno-Balvaneda family

PASADENA (KABC) -- Community members gathered at a fundraiser for the family of 13-year-old Iran Moreno-Balvaneda, who was shot and killed in his Pasadena home last weekend.

The teen was playing videos games in his bedroom when three to five shots fired outside his home. One bullet went through his window.

Police are still looking for the killer.

"It's just important to be a support to the family at this time," said neighbor Esprit Jones.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will help pay for the funeral and go towards relocating the family.

Maria Balvaneda is a cousin of the Moreno-Balvaneda family. She is responsible for the fundraiser and said they sold out of food quickly.

"It's actually pretty surprising, we thought that not a lot of people are gonna come," said Balveneda.

They raised more than $5,000 at the fundraiser.

A GoFundMe page was also set up for the family.

Police are offering $10,000 for information that helps them find the killer.

"It could have been my family member, it could have been your family member and we have to put our arms around the family as they grieve," said Pasadena City Councilmember John J. Kennedy.

