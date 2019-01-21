FAMILY & PARENTING

'You are my forever home': 8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal

The little girl held up a sign that read, "Papi, You are my forever home. Will you adopt me?"

ALABASTER, Ala. --
A young girl pulled off quite the surprise when she asked her stepdad to adopt her.

Leonardo Avila was blind-folded and guided to the mound of a baseball field when he opened his eyes, there was his 8-year-old stepdaughter holding a sign with a very important question.

"Papi, you are my forever home. Will you adopt me?"

Leonardo has been in his stepdaughter's life since she was 8 months old. He went on to marry her mom and says they've always had a close bond. Both agree this just feels good, but also normal.

"I'm just so thankful, so blessed to know I have an amazing little girl right here," said Avila.
