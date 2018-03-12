FAMILY & PARENTING

Community helps Joshua Tree family living in makeshift shelter buy home

EMBED </>More Videos

Last month, Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico were arrested on suspicion of child abuse, and their three children were placed with Child Protective Services. (KABC)

By
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KABC) --
The community is helping a Joshua Tree family reunite in a new home after they were found living in squalor in a makeshift shelter.

Last month, Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico were arrested on suspicion of child abuse, and their three children were placed with Child Protective Services.

Friends say the children were happy and the family was just homeless.

Jackie and Tyler Klear, who had their eye on a two-bedroom home, decided to buy it for the family instead.

"At this point with this happening, we decided that we are going to forgo it and let Mona and Daniel have it," said Jackie Klear.

Klear launched a GoFundMe account to help them and said people from all over the world have responded.

In nine days, the fundraiser has reached over $53,000; more than half its goal of $100,000 and enough to buy the home and make repairs.

EMBED More News Videos

The Joshua Tree couple accused of raising their three children in squalor have been released from custody.


"Its been crazy, there is so much love and support," said Marsha Custodio, another friend of the couple. "Everybody is sharing it, everybody is supporting it.

Since the couple's arrest they have been separated from their children. On Tuesday, they will be in court for a custody hearing.

"This home is going to allow them to be together as a family, and that is the ultimate goal -- to get them all back together," said Custodio.

Organizers said they hope to have the family moved in by this weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhomelessfamilychild protective serviceschildrenpovertyJoshua TreeSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
IE parents, whose kids were found living in box, charged with abuse
Joshua Tree couple arrested after 3 kids found living in box
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Inspirational: Three siblings become doctors
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News