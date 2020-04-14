Family & Parenting

Free ABC7 printable activities for kids to do at home

Here are some fun activities we've created for you and your children to do at home. Simply download and print the sheets below and let your creativity flow!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Being cooped up at home for long periods of time is not only tough for you, but especially for your children. There are never enough ways to stay occupied.

We understand the struggle and want to help.

Here are some fun activities we've created for you and your children to do at home. There are coloring pages, a maze, a word search, and more! Simply download and print the sheets below and let your creativity flow!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD.

We'd love to see your work and encourage you to share with us using #abc7eyewitness.

We will get through this... and hopefully these activities will make it a little easier! Have fun!

Click here for more resources for children
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchildrencoronaviruscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom unveils plan for easing restrictions amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus updates: Live events
3 IE churches sue Newsom over coronavirus restrictions
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
California's tourism industry among hardest hit by COVID-19
New coronavirus task force to explore reopening US economy
Show More
Bishop who ignored social distancing guidelines dies of COVID-19
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
SoCal fabric stores see increased traffic amid demand for DIY masks
LAX turns into safe haven for homeless during COVID-19 crisis
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
More TOP STORIES News