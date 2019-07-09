Family & Parenting

The Lion King's Rafiki helps family with gender reveal at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A family's trip to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom was made special with a gender reveal fit for a "Lion King."

Video from Rachel Craig shows Rafiki of "The Lion King" raising up a Nala doll, indicating that a baby girl was on the way.

Craig's daughter, Paisley, was visibly excited as she jumped up and down with a giant smile on her face.

Rafiki is known for lifting up and presenting newborn cubs, most notably Simba, to the other animals.

Craig says she got engaged at Cinderella's Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom several years ago and wanted to "keep the tradition."

"The Disney crew was wonderful in helping us pull it off, and well, I think Paisley's expression says it all that it was perfect and we are very excited to add another princess come November," Craig tells Storyful.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
