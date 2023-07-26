Disneyland to reopen revamped 'Fantasmic!' show in spring 2024

Happiest Place on Earth: From Fantasmic! to fireworks, there's fun for the whole family at Disneyland at night.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- We now know when the "Fantasmic!" show is returning to Disneyland.

The attraction, which features fireworks, music, lasers and other effects, shut down in April when its animatronic dragon caught fire.

Disneyland officials said Wednesday they are revamping some elements of the show and plan to have it return in spring 2024.

When it reopens, "Fantasmic!" will not include the dragon, but will feature new special effects and a battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent.

"Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests," a statement from Disneyland said. "With that in mind, we are planning the return of 'Fantasmic!' with exciting new magic in spring 2024. As teams continue work on the show, we have launched nightly entertainment on Rivers of America this summer and we are working on even more exciting entertainment offerings for our guests later this year."

"Fantasmic!" first opened at the park in 1992.

The fire occurred April 22 on Tom Sawyer Island. Guests were evacuated from the area and no injuries were reported.