Family farm makes unique impact on half-acre of land

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania -- Kathleen and Jon Tlush are the founders of Tlush Family Farm in Plymouth Meeting. Located in a suburban area, its not the typical location for a farm.Their plot of land is about a half-acre of land, and they utilize it to the fullest.The backyard is home to a homemade chicken coop that houses over 20 egg-laying free-range chickens.They distribute the eggs to local people through a subscription which is currently sold out.Their basement is also a sight to see."You walk in, and there is 625 square footage of indoor microgreens," said Kathleen Tlush.They also cultivate and harvest mushrooms in their basement that they sell to local restaurants. Jon considers it a grow-to-order business."The most rewarding thing is seeing a dish with our product on it," Jon said.Kathleen and Jon say they intend to expand their operation in the future.