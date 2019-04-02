Style & Fashion

$315 denim, high-waist 'janties' sell out

EMBED <>More Videos

$300 denim "janties" sell out. Watch the report from April 1, 2019.

This seems like something that would be an April Fools' joke, but it's not.

A designer clothing company is raising eyebrows after releasing a pair of high-cut denim "brief-style" shorts.

The shorts feature a high-waist, zip front and a button at the waistband.

They can be worn under or over pants.

The company calls it underwear that doesn't need to stay "under there".

But they're not for everyone - not because of the fit, but the price! They cost a staggering $315.

When we checked Monday afternoon on the company's website they are all sold out, except for a few pairs left in size extra small.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionbuzzworthytrendbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Chaos erupts, 19 people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Stix says Nipsey Hussle was inspiration, dedicated to community
If Mexico border shuts down, US may run out of avocados
Teacher fired over topless selfie to sue school district
EXCLUSIVE: Police interview of Deputy Caren Mandoyan's ex-girlfriend
Three IE friends learn of college acceptance together
Show More
Coroner: Nipsey Hussle died of gunshots to head, body
'Brain gym' studies tasks to help fight Alzheimer's
5 injured after car crashes into Carl's Jr. in Huntington Park
Dodger stadium fight: Suspect still sought in brutal attack
Inglewood police shooting: Suspect drove Bentley to Church of Scientology with sword
More TOP STORIES News