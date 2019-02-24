Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown

Thank you, Billy Porter, for getting the Oscars red carpet off to a fierce start.Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.