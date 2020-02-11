15 Freeway crash: Motorcyclist killed in fiery collision involving big rig in Rancho Cucamonga

By
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a big rig on the 15 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga, prompting an hours-long closure of southbound lanes.

The crash occurred on the southbound side of the freeway near 4th Street at approximately 11:34 p.m. Monday. Three lanes later reopened at around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police say the motorcyclist went underneath the big rig, causing the big rig driver to swerve and crash. It was not known what led the motorcycle to hit the big rig.

The driver of the big rig is expected to be OK.

Video from the scene showed the cab of the big rig engulfed in flames. As many as three fire engines helped extinguish the blaze.

The crash caused fuel to go into storm drains, officials said.

The identity of the person killed was not known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho cucamongasan bernardino countyfatal crashtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News