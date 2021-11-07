Canyon Country father arrested on of suspicion murder in death of 2-month-old daughter, LASD says

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and child abuse for allegedly killing his 2-month-old daughter last month in a Canyon Country apartment, authorities announced Sunday.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 26, deputies responded to an apartment in the 18000 block of Grace Lane regarding a medical rescue call of a baby not breathing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. They found Marcel James Taylor performing CPR on his 2-month-old daughter.

Paramedics rushed the girl to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita and then transported her to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where she was pronounced dead on Sept. 29.

Authorities said an "exhaustive investigation" led to the arrest of the victim's father, a Canyon Country resident.

Taylor was taken into custody Thursday at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station, where he was booked on suspicion of murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death.

He remained in custody Sunday in lieu of $2 million bail. His arraignment is set for Monday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in San Fernando.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
