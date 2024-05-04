Father Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Members of the community filled up the lobby of Homeboy Industries to watch Boyle receive the nation's highest civilian honor.

Members of the community filled up the lobby of Homeboy Industries to watch Boyle receive the nation's highest civilian honor.

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- Father Greg Boyle, who has dedicated his life to helping formerly incarcerated individuals in Los Angeles, including gang members, turn their lives around, was one of the 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Back in 1988, Father Boyle founded what would become Homeboy Industries in East L.A., which has now helped thousands of Angelenos.

"Father Greg Boyle, who has changed countless lives as pastor of a disadvantaged Catholic parish in Los Angeles ... through your pioneering gang intervention programs, your service as a Jesuit priest over four decades, reminds us the power of redemption and rehabilitation and our obligation to those who have been condemned or counted out," said President Joe Biden during Friday's ceremony.

Homeboy Industries doesn't just offer employment opportunities for those with nowhere left to go, but it also offers support, love, and hope.

Many of those who now work at Homeboy Industries went through the program, including Pamela Herrera, who has worked as the general manager of Homegirl Cafe for 13 years.

"I was sick and tired of being sick and tired," she said. "I was always at the rock bottom, and I felt I was more than that. He had a dream. A purpose. It came to life, and he provided a place where I can heal."

Those at Homeboy Industries - and everyone in L.A. connected to Boyle - say the award highlights those marginalized in the community and recognizes their ability to turn their lives around.

"Before I got here, I thought I was done," said Jarvis Thompson, who also works at Homeboy Industries. "I never knew I had a future until I came here. He gave me hope, light ... if I was in the desert, he would be the water I need to survive. He treats everyone like his kids. I never seen him turn anyone down. Our doors ... anybody can come in, and he treats you like you one of us."

"Homeboy Industries has helped to heal Los Angeles," said Dolores Mission School President Karina Moreno-Corgan. " [ He ] has helped to heal families, children, members of gangs to transform their lives to look for better opportunities and a better future."

Other medal recipients included civil rights icons such as the late Medgar Evers, political leaders such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the actor Michelle Yeoh.