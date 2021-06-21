With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, SoCal dads enjoy Father's Day with family gatherings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10814638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mariachi band strolled through Boyle Heights to help local dads celebrate Father's Day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dads throughout the Southland marked Father's Day with an extra sense of joy on Sunday, now that large family gatherings are allowed once again.Last year, few families had get-togethers as COVID-19 rules limited gatherings. Most of those restrictions were recently lifted throughout California, and places like the beach and Griffith Park were full of families celebrating Dad's special day."Just spending time with the little one and family and enjoying the outdoors," said Miguel Mora of North Hollywood."Everything that COVID took away - just bringing it all back."In Boyle Heights, one of the communities hardest hit by the pandemic, dads were treated to a mariachi band strolling through the streets and neighborhoods."It feels very rewarding to just spend the time with your little ones and to be recognized on Father's Day just as well as mothers," said Ivan Ramirez of Boyle Heights.