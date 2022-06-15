Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for COVID-19.
Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has only mild symptoms.
He is not considered a close contact to the president.
"Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative," the NIH said in a statement.
Fauci was appointed to his post in 1984 but his visibility increased amid the coronavirus pandemic as a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
