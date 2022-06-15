anthony fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID

He is not considered a close contact to President Joe Biden.
EMBED <>More Videos

US in 'a different moment' but COVID-19 pandemic not over, Dr. Fauci says

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has only mild symptoms.

He is not considered a close contact to the president.

"Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative," the NIH said in a statement.

Fauci was appointed to his post in 1984 but his visibility increased amid the coronavirus pandemic as a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenanthony faucicovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ANTHONY FAUCI
Could there be a universal vaccine for any type of coronavirus?
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
Fauci reacts to Trump's vaccine comments
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
TOP STORIES
2 police officers killed in shootout at El Monte motel
LA County moves closer to returning to indoor mask requirement
Details into vicious attack on OC guitarist remain unknown
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Tampon shortage impacting customers in Southern California
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Nipsey Hussle murder trial begins, jury to hear opening statements
Show More
OC schools host blood drive in honor of Uvalde shooting victims
Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million to Pediatric Infectious
LA councilman calls for billionaire to reopen St. Vincent hospital
Lizzo changes words in new song 'Grrrls' to replace ableist slur
Best Father's Day Gifts for All Dads
More TOP STORIES News