Eyewitness This: Fault recently found active underneath L.A., Long Beach could cause destructive earthquakes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fault concealed beneath the surface of Los Angeles may not be dormant as previously believed.

National Geographic says the Wilmington Fault could be active and capable of producing a 6.3 magnitude earthquake or greater. It stretches about 12.5 miles along the coast from Huntington Beach up through Long Beach and Los Angeles harbors. Researchers say if it linked to other faults, it could even trigger an earthquake in the 7-magnitude range.
