FBI, Romanian law enforcement bust international ATM skimming ring that targeted SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly 50 people were arrested in connection with an international ATM skimming operation that targeted Southern California, authorities said.

The FBI says it assisted local law enforcement in Romania during an operation on Nov. 23 that targeted 84 locations tied to an organized crime group.

The bust led to the arrests of 48 suspects and the seizure of 11 vehicles and about $1 million, according to the FBI.

More than 8,000 stolen credit card numbers belonging to U.S. residents have been recovered.

Those arrested allegedly worked for or were associated with Florian Tudor, who the FBI says is the alleged leader of a "notorious and violent" ATM skimming organization based in Cancun, Mexico.

The FBI has since charged multiple people involved with conspiracy, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and visa fraud.