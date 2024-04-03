FBI searching for suspect in SoCal Edison substation attack in Torrance; $25,000 reward offered

The FBI said the aftermath of the attack could have been catastrophic.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The FBI needs the public's help identifying a man caught on surveillance video they believe is responsible for an attack on a Southern California Edison electrical substation.

The incident took place on Aug. 20, 2023, at the substation in Torrance.

"This individual entered the substation, attempted to disable electric service by turning of breakers and then shot into a transformer," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Dalton.

The substation sits next to a Hickory Tree preschool and elementary school and an apartment complex.

"The attack itself did cause some substantial property damage, but had the attack succeeded in causing the substation to fail, it would've affected electric service for a large swath of people in the South Bay," said Dalton.

"Anyone that was relying on electricity for some type of medical intervention could have died," he said.

Some people who live next door like Austin Carroll said they were aware of an incident at the substation but didn't know just how bad it could have been.

"It could be a lot more serious than I thought just hearing about, thinking maybe I'll keep an eye out but now thinking that the FBI is involved, that's a little more scary," Carroll said.

The FBI has put out a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or group behind the attack.

The suspect was last seen wearing a tan overcoat with a hood, black pants, and boots.

People who live and work next to the electrical substation said they're going to be a little more vigilant as the FBI continues their investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).