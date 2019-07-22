FBI serves search warrant at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and City Hall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- FBI agents served a search warrant at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and City Hall on Monday.

The search started at approximately 10 a.m. and no arrests are planned, FBI officials said.

Authorities are expected to be there for several hours.

Details on the search are under seal.

"The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by the court," the FBI told Eyewitness News.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessearchfbi
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4.2 earthquake strikes near Twentynine Palms
LAPD motor officer, bicyclist injured in crash in Encino
Victorville Caltrans sign displays 'Trump 2020' message
Massive fire erupts at 99 Cents Only store in Culver City
Suspicious item reported near Brentwood intersection
Cigarette butts are largest man-made pollutant, researchers say
Video of Tom Brady jumping off cliff with daughter stirs controversy
Show More
3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home
L.A. County to start upgrades on water system for Compton, Willowbrook
5 new types of strawberries developed by UC Davis
Former UCLA player's mom suing L.A. for negligence in son's death
Pomona: 1 fatally shot as partygoers return to park-and-ride
More TOP STORIES News