Inglewood Chamber hosts free food giveaways for seniors and homeless while also supporting business

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Inglewood Airport Area Chamber of Commerce has been hosting a free grab-and-go food giveaway every two weeks, and officials said they plan to continue."We're servicing our seniors," said Halimah Ginyard, president of the Inglewood Chamber. "This demographic never changes. They're always consistently in need and so we're always happy to give.""I think that's awesome," said Theo Thomas regarding the food giveaway. "And that's the way hopefully it stays this way. Even after the rest of that pandemic is over. It stays this way, where we care about the next man."Ginyard said the giveaway, which takes place at the Inglewood Senior Center, primarily serves seniors and people who are homeless. Two groups that she said were highly impacted by the pandemic, but anyone is welcomed to come and grab food."I think they're wonderful," said Carolyn Watkins. "And it's good because there's a whole lot of people in this world that are hungry.""I love it," said Gerald Brown. "I think it's always going to be a need to feed the homeless and the seniors."Not only does the Inglewood Chamber support the community by feeding the community, but they also make sure to support local businesses. All of the food passed out at the grab-and-go events is food bought from local Inglewood vendors.Some of the restaurants that have supplied food for past events include Fiesta Martin, Antojitos and The Wood Urban Kitchen."We take the money from our sponsors, and we purchase food from our local business, circulating the dollar," said Ginyard.Ginyard said they've received funding from the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers among many others and as long as they continue to get funding they'll keep passing out food."Even though the Inglewood Chamber of Commerce is primarily a business organization, we are in the business of helping and servicing," Ginyard said. "So, we just continue to offer support to the community in any way we see fit."