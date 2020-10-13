Society

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a 'female-recession,' researchers say

By
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced more women to drop out of the workforce, according to researchers.

Between August and September, the COVID-19 pandemic caused more than a million Americans to drop out of the labor force, most of them being women.

Some, however, are not calling it a female recession.

According to the United States Department of Labor, 865,000 women across many industries have left the workforce between August and September.

One in four women consider downshifting their career or consider leaving the workplace early, something they thought was unthinkable less than a year ago, according to a report from McKinsey and Company.

As a pandemic hits families financially, many women are forced to stay at home to take care of the family.

SEE RELATED STORY: COVID-19 has caused 50% of Texans to experience financial hardship

The terms "female-recession" or "she-cession" have been coined to recognize the detrimental effect the pandemic has had on women in the workplace.

Nicole Woitowich, a researcher at Northwestern University, shared her findings on the female-recession in her latest article. It shows additional childcare responsibilities have caused fewer female scientists to publish in biomedical research.

"The more women we have at the table who are doing the science, who are providing the health care, I think the better health outcomes we have for everyone if we have a diverse workforce," said Woitowich.

From 2008 to 2009, a similar recession occurred when the stock market crashed. It was coined the "man-cession," and it took years for jobs to return in male-dominated industries.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusrecessionworkplacejobscovid 19women
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woodland Hills mother missing in Zion National Park
Hiker recounts nail-biting encounter with cougar
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Video shows South Bend, Ind. boy fight off armed home invaders
Lakers public celebration on hold due to pandemic
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
Show More
Fire rips through 2 commercial buildings in downtown LA
Bobcat Fire possibly caused by branches hitting SoCal Edison equipment
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Driver in stolen van surrenders after OC chase
More TOP STORIES News