18-year-old charged with murder in teen's fentanyl overdose death in San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County district attorney's office has filed a murder charge in connection with a fentanyl poisoning death.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino County district attorney's office has filed a murder charge against an 18-year-old man in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a man of the same age.

Alfred Urrea of Bloomington is accused of selling and distributing the opioids that led to the death of Adrian Alloway of Highland, prosecutors said.

Urrea pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on Monday.

"The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office is committed to prosecuting these crimes using all available county, state and federal resources," a news release said. "In doing so, our Office seeks to bring closure to the victim's families, and accountability to illicit drug dealers."

This is the office's second case where murder charges stemmed from a fentanyl poisoning.

"In cases such as this, where murder is alleged, we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt the dealer knowingly understood the dangers of fentanyl, and still chose profits over human life when supplying drugs to the victim," District Attorney Jason Anderson said in a statement.

Urrea's bail was set at $1,000,000.