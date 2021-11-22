3 fentanyl overdose patients, LAPD officer hospitalized after warrant served in Porter Ranch

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were hospitalized for fentanyl overdoses and a police officer was treated for possible exposure to the dangerous opioid at an apartment complex in Porter Ranch on Monday.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., three civilians were found to be suffering from fentanyl exposure or possible overdoses as a probation officer was checking on a parolee at an apartment complex in the 20000 block of Sorrento Lane, according to the LAPD.

The three patients were taken to a medical center in unknown condition, as was an officer who came in contact with the drug, police said. The officer was hospitalized as a precaution.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics also responded to the location, along with an LAFD hazardous materials team.

No arrests were immediately announced, and it was unclear if any narcotics were seized at the scene.

It does not appear any of the individuals are in life-threatening condition, according to the LAFD.

