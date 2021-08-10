Drug experts skeptical about video of San Diego deputy's alleged fentanyl overdose

Medical experts are saying that fentanyl, a powerful opioid, is not transmitted through the air or by incidental contact with the skin in sufficient amounts to cause a reaction like that displayed in the video, according to San Diego station KGTV.
They added that the symptoms displayed by the deputy in the video are not consistent with those shown during the typical overdose on opioids.
"I would say there's zero chance that it was caused by fentanyl exposure in this case," professor Leo Beletsky with the University of San Diego medical school told KGTV.
The bodycam video released by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department shows a trainee falling backwards on the ground as he and another deputy are processing drugs at the scene of an arrest.
After falling, the trainee remains on the ground, face up and eyes open but not moving. His training officer quickly grabs a container of the opioid-overdose antidote known as Narcan and sprays it into the trainee's nostrils. It did not initially rouse him, but he was eventually transported to a nearby hospital and survived.
In the video released by the department, the recovered deputy recalls the terrifying moments and wipes away tears.
"I'm Deputy David Faiivae and I almost died of a fentanyl overdose," he says in the video.
The sheriff's department said lab tests showed that the powder being handled that day contained methamphetamine and fentanyl plus flourofentanyl.
But several medical experts say that whatever happened to the deputy that day, it was most likely not a result of fentanyl exposure.
"The symptoms being displayed are not consistent with an opioid overdose," said Dr. Ryan Marino, a toxicology specialist at the University Hospitals of Cleveland.
An opioid overdose would result in the blockage of an airway, with the person changing color and their eyes shrinking to pinpoints, he said. That did not appear to happen to the deputy in the video.
The American College of Medical Toxicology says for an overdose "The drug must enter the blood and brain from the environment. Toxicity cannot occur from simply being in proximity to the drug."
Beletsky is concerned that the video may provide unnecessary stress for first responders who deal with drug-related incidents.
"It gives people an erroneous idea of what an opioid overdose looks like. I think it unnecessarily stresses out first responders and other people who may be in contact with someone who's overdosing."
The sheriff's department has not responded to KGTV's requests for further comment.