WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Ferrari registered to Michael B. Jordan crashes in Hollywood

KABC logo
Sunday, December 3, 2023 3:53PM
Ferrari registered to Michael B. Jordan crashes in Hollywood
EMBED <>More Videos

A Ferrari registered to actor Michael B. Jordan crashed into another vehicle in Hollywood, according to DMV records.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A Ferrari registered to actor Michael B. Jordan crashed into another vehicle in Hollywood, according to DMV records.

The collision happened around midnight Sunday on Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the blue Ferrari crashed into a parked car on the street. Police did not confirm if Jordan was the one driving or if he was even in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW