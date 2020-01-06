Ferrari crashes into Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ferrari crashed into the front of reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in West Hollywood Sunday afternoon, damaging the building and causing minor injuries.

The car crashed through the front of Pump restaurant at 8948 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said the vehicle somehow lost control and went crashing into the patio area of the restaurant. Photos from the scene show it smashed partly into the dining area, leaving broken glass and debris everywhere.

"No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt," Vanderpump tweeted.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Vanderpump is a British restaurateur and reality TV personality who has appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and her own show, "Vanderpump Rules." She and her husband own dozens of restaurants in Los Angeles and London.

A Ferrari crashed into reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump in West Hollywood.

A Ferrari crashed into reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump in West Hollywood.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodlos angeles countycar crashferrarireality television
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News