1 killed in 3-vehicle high-speed crash involving Ferrari in Orange County

SANTIAGO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a high-speed crash involving a Ferrari and two other cars in Santiago Canyon on Friday, according to the CHP.

The three-vehicle crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road north of Silverado Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is an unincorporated section of Orange County to the east of Santa Ana and Irvine.

The three vehicles involved were a Ferrari, Toyota Venza SUV and a Mazda sedan. The impact of the crash left the vehicles smashed into pieces with debris scattered all over the road.

It is not clear yet how the collision occurred or which driver may have been responsible.

One person was killed in the crash and other individuals were hospitalized.

"Speed was probably a factor," said Sgt. Kris Ulibarri with the CHP's Santa Ana office. "We're still investigating, but as you can see the Ferrari is split in half."

The road was closed in both directions as the crash was investigated.

