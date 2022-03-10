Fight between student and campus supervisor is caught on video at Camarillo High School

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A fistfight between a student and campus supervisor Wednesday at Adolfo Camarillo High School was captured on video, authorities said.The incident occurred Wednesday morning at the campus at 4660 Mission Oaks Boulevard, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, which launched an investigation.The footage shows as at least two onlookers standing nearby as the student and the campus supervisor grapple with each other and exchange punches. The circumstances that led to the fight were unclear.No arrests have been made in connection with the altercation.The Oxnard Union High School District did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment on the matter.