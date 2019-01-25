A shooting erupted outside a Compton church on Friday afternoon during a funeral, according to witnesses.The incident happened at 1:40 p.m. at Holly Avenue and Compton Boulevard.According to a witness, the shooting happened behind the church, Holy Trinity. Witnesses told ABC7 that family members were inside of the church attending the service for a loved one who died in Louisiana. The body had been flown here for the service. An argument erupted between family members inside of the church, a witness said, and then the fight spilled outside into the back parking lot of the church.The argument turned into a fist fight, the witness said, and then a family member pulled out a gun and started shooting family members. One family member was killed and two others were wounded.People in nearby businesses said they heard the arguing -- and then the gunfire -- and were panicked inside their stores, locking their doors. Some of the people who were part of the fight spilled out into the street in front of the businesses, and they were trying to tell them to please leave the property.As soon as authorities arrived, they shut down the funeral service, which angered family members more. The body of the person who the funeral was held for remained in the casket inside the church as the funeral service was suspended.Deputies remained on scene as the investigation was ongoing.