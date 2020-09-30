Marine F-35 jet crashes after clipping wings with refueling tanker in Coachella Valley

A Marine Corps F-35 fighter jet in the Coachella Valley crashed after clipping wings with a Marine KC-130 refueling tanker during a mid-air refueling exercise, according to a Marine Corps statement.
The F-35 pilot did eject safely and the KC-130 was able to make an emergency landing in a field near Thermal Airport. The pilot is being treated.

"All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe," the statement said.

Both of the planes are stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and were training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
