TRONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Friday afternoon in the Mojave Desert, killing the pilot, military officials say.The F/A-18E Super Hornet involved in the crash was based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore. It crashed around 2:30 p.m. near Trona, in San Bernardino County.The pilot, whose name has not been released, was killed.Naval Security Forces responded to the scene, as did firefighters based out of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.