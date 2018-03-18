$1.2 million Powerball ticket sold in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Santa Monica is now $1.2 million richer.
The local winning ticket didn't hit the big jackpot, but it did match five numbers for $1.2 million. It was sold at Ed's Liquor Store in the 800 block of Pico Boulevard.
The manager of Ed's Liquor was ecstatic over the location's first major win.
"I was surprised this morning. Yesterday, when they called me, I was like, 'Wow, that's nice!' So, hopefully they keep winning the big one," he said.
The lucky winner who bought the local ticket has not yet come forward.
As for the big prize, someone in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers for $456.7 million. It's the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball history.
The winning numbers were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66, and the Powerball was 7. The Power Play was 2X.