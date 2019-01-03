$36 million SuperLotto ticket sold in Murrieta

Someone in the Inland Empire is starting the new year a whole lot richer after a $36 million winning SuperLotto ticket was sold in Murrieta.A ticket with all five numbers plus the Mega number was sold at the Arco AM/PM at 39460 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, according to the lottery.The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 21 29 39 42 47 and Mega 19.The winner has not come forward yet.With the win, the SuperLotto jackpot resets to $7 million.According to the lottery, retailers that sell jackpot-winning tickets typically get 0.5 percent of the prize value, which in this case would work out to about $180,000.