There are 23 states raising the minimum wage in 2021 across the country. Here's a list of states where the minimum wage will increase.

With the new year comes a slew of new laws, including one that'll boost the minimum wage in California.On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will go up to $14 an hour, as part of the step-by-step plan to get to $15. The change will apply to businesses that have 26 or more employees.Businesses with 25 or fewer employees must increase the minimum wage to $13 an hour.However, the minimum wage may already be higher where you live based on other local laws.Workers earning minimum wage in 22 other states are also among those expecting a raise in 2021.