Coronavirus: California's Employment Development Department hiring 1,800 to process unemployment claims

The department is hiring both full- and part-time staff to help others impacted by the public health crisis.
As of May 16, the EDD processed more than 5 million unemployment claims and paid more than $16 billion in benefits to workers since the pandemic began.
RELATED: Why California's Employment Development Department is drowning in unemployment claims
To put it into perspective, during the 2008-2009 recession, the EDD processed 375,000 claims in a four week period.
The magnified workload came all at once and because staffing fluctuates with the economy, they weren't prepared.
Those interested can apply online for a job here.
RELATED: Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown