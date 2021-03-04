Personal Finance

Average LA County gas price rises to highest amount since December 2019

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 23rd consecutive day and 43rd time in 44 days, increasing a half-cent to $3.769, its highest amount since Dec. 6, 2019.

The average price has increased 42.1 cents in the past 44 days, including nine-tenths of a cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.4 cents more than one week ago, 27.1 cents higher than one month ago and 22.6 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 24th consecutive day and 57th time in 58 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.75, its highest amount since Dec. 3, 2019. It has increased 52.6 cents in the last 58 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Wednesday.

The Orange County average price is 5.6 cents more than one week ago, 26.4 cents higher than one month ago and 25.1 cents greater than one year ago.

The run of rising prices has been the result of increasing crude oil prices, trader activity in the futures markets, gas stations raising prices to cover the increased cost of summer blend gasoline as it gets delivered to more and more of them and the Texas deep freeze, which has diverted some California gasoline production to Arizona,'' reducing the local supply, said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

