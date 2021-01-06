Los Angeles County extends rent relief, eviction moratorium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a local rent-relief program and eviction moratorium.The rent-relief measure has been extended one full year, until the end of 2021.Supervisor Janice Hahn says hundreds of thousands of county residents are struggling to pay their rent.Officials say some tenants are even taking out loans from predatory lenders or using credit cards to pay their landlords.The program, which relies on federal funding, will also raise the available assistance from $7,500 to $10,000 for eligible households making up to 50% of the average median income.The supervisors also approved a measure to extend the eviction moratorium through the end of February.Renters seeking help can call a county counselor at (833)223-7368.