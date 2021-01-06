Personal Finance

Los Angeles County extends rent relief, eviction moratorium

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a local rent-relief program and eviction moratorium.

The rent-relief measure has been extended one full year, until the end of 2021.

Supervisor Janice Hahn says hundreds of thousands of county residents are struggling to pay their rent.

Officials say some tenants are even taking out loans from predatory lenders or using credit cards to pay their landlords.

The program, which relies on federal funding, will also raise the available assistance from $7,500 to $10,000 for eligible households making up to 50% of the average median income.

The supervisors also approved a measure to extend the eviction moratorium through the end of February.

Renters seeking help can call a county counselor at (833)223-7368.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financelos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirusevictionrentsrenterscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Los Angeles business sites hit by COVID-19 outbreaks
Wild pursuit on SoCal freeway ends with PIT maneuver
Kenosha prosecutors: Officers won't be charged in Jacob Blake case
Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs
Ambulance service, 911 response cut down in LA during pandemic
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
LAPD searching for driver in hit-and-run crash in South LA
Show More
Riverside County officials warn of new scam targeting SCE customers
Wishing tree at Descanso Gardens helps express hopes for a better 2021
Doctors explain why flu numbers are down during COVID-19
Just 1% of Californians immunized amid slow vaccine rollout
Grammy Awards postponed until March due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News